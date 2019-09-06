Hyundai's Palisade ad campaign puts focus on family

LOS ANGELES -- Hyundai used the first professional football game of the season to kick off its family-oriented advertising campaign for the new Palisade crossover, tweaking the notion of family to include the differing groups of people who make us feel at home.

In one TV spot that was shown on Thursday, there are various family groups shown throughout the ad: neighbors, friends, fellow fans at a sporting event, and actually family with shared DNA. With a voiceover by actor Jason Batemen, the ads drive home the idea that family events are made easier by a big, three-row crossover with some light off-road capability.

"They come in small groups, or by the thousands," Bateman says over images of sports fans at a game. "But we call them all family. And everything is just better when you're with them. No matter how you family, it's better in the first ever Hyundai Palisade."

Hyundai said that the national advertising campaign includes the four spots shown during the first NFL regular season game of the year, plus a series of digital videos targeted at shoppers on social media sites such as Facebook and automotive shopping sites. The spots focus on features such as all-wheel drive, advanced safety features and electrically folding seats.

"As the newest and flagship member in our family of high-quality vehicles, the Palisade brings the right amount of size and sophistication for all families," Dean Evans, chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America, said in a press release. "The Palisade's advanced technology, entertainment, preventative safety features and seating for up to eight passengers provides families with a better experience while on the road."

The first four spots will air on national TV throughout the fall on popular programs such as This is Us, America's Got Talent, and Fear of the Walking Dead, the automaker said.

The 2020 Palisade campaign was produced by Hyundai's agency of record, Innocean USA.

"When developing this new campaign, we considered how individuals are actually part of many families," said Barney Goldberg, executive creative director at Innocean USA. "We were fortunate to work with Academy winner Wally Pfister who brought our scripts to life beautifully, and Jason Batman's voiceover really captured the warmth we were hoping to convey."