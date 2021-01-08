Hyundai will sit out the Super Bowl, breaking a five-year streak

Hyundai Motor Co. is sitting out of the Super Bowl, ending its long-running streak of big game ads.

“This was a decision based on marketing priorities, the timing of upcoming vehicle launches and where we felt it was best to allocate our marketing resources,” according to a company spokesperson, who added “we will certainly be back.”

This makes Hyundai the most high-profile, long-running brand to sit on the sidelines in 2021 so far.

It has aired 12 Super Bowl commercials over the past 13 years. The last time the company skipped the Big Game was in 2015 , when a meaningful crop of automakers also decided not to run ads.

The auto sector will be watched closely, as the category, which typically has a large presence in the Super Bowl, is expected to be lighter this year due to the effects of the pandemic. Kia, another regular automotive Super Bowl advertiser, has not yet announced its Super Bowl plans.