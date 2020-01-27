Hyundai Super Bowl ad highlights 'Smaht Pahk'

Hyundai released an early peek at its Super Bowl ad, which takes a very Boston-centric look at one of the tech features on the new-generation 2020 Sonata sedan.

The feature is technically known as Remote Smart Parking Assist, but that's before a group of Boston-area celebrities put it though the local accent and shortened it to "Smaht Pahk."

In a spot that will run in the first quarter, Chris Evans, of Marvel Comics movie fame, and former "Saturday Night Live" regular Rachel Dratch watch as John Krasinski, from "The Office," prepares to fit his new Sonata into a tight parking spot. Evans says there's no way the sedan will fit in the space in front of a coffee shop.

Krasinski tells Evans to stop being a "smahty pants" because the Sonata has a new trick. "Look who's got 'smaht pahk,'" Krasinski says, exiting the vehicle. "Just hit the clicker — 'cah pahks' itself." The Sonata then slowly steers itself between two poorly parked cars.

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz also appears in the spot, which includes several exchanges that play up the local accent for a variety of words and places, and ends with the tag line "Bettah Drives Us" rather than the normal brand slogan "Better Drives Us."