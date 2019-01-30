Hyundai releases Super Bowl commercial starring Jason Bateman

Shopper Assurance, which was launched in late 2017, includes flexible test drives in which cars are delivered directly to consumers, more transparent pricing posted on dealer websites, and streamlined purchasing in which buyers can complete paperwork online, rather than at dealers.

The 60-second ad, by Innocean USA, will run in the first quarter of Sunday's game.

By going for laughs, the ad takes a much different tone than Hyundai's approach for the previous two Super Bowls. Last year the automaker plugged its charity that fights childhood cancer. In 2017 it paid tribute to military troops stationed overseas.

Dean Evans, chief marketing officer at Hyundai Motor America, says the brand went with humor over a tear-jerker because it better fits the ad's topic.

"There is no crying your way to a better Shopper Assurance," he joked in an interview. "But just reading society tea leaves, we also thought after two years of very somber messages, and a very somber environment we are in today, it was probably best for us to be in the Super Bowl and make people laugh."

Hyundai's U.S. sales , including the Genesis brand, dropped 1.1 percent to 677,945 vehicles in 2018, but showed an uptick in December because of improved truck deliveries.