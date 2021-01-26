Hummer-inspired SUV to compete in EV off-road racing

JORDI RIEROLA/Spacesuit Media

DETROIT — A GMC Hummer-inspired SUV will race on off-road courses around the globe this year as part of GMC's new multiyear sponsorship with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Chip Ganassi Racing's electric SUV features a grille, graphics and bodywork inspired by the Hummer EV pickup. It will compete in the first Extreme E season, starting with a race in April.

"I can't think of a better fit than showcasing the look of GMC's Hummer EV in Extreme E with Chip Ganassi Racing," Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president for performance and motorsports, said in a statement. "Both GMC Hummer EV and the Extreme E series are designed to be revolutionary — to challenge perceptions of electric vehicles and to showcase their true capability."

The Extreme E five-race global championship events will be held in Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina. The Extreme E races were designed in part to promote EV adoption, the statement said.

The Hummer pickup will be "a game changer in terms of how the world views off-road EV capability," said team owner Chip Ganassi.

GMC revealed the Hummer in October, and reservations for the first edition, due out late this year, filled up in minutes.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A guide to AN's new monthly data feature
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
A guide to AN's new monthly data feature
A guide to AN's new monthly data feature
Washington Auto Show postponed amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Washington Auto Show postponed amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Early EV adopters likely to buy another, J.D. Power finds
Early EV adopters likely to buy another, J.D. Power finds
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-25-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive