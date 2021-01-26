Hummer-inspired SUV to compete in EV off-road racing

DETROIT — A GMC Hummer-inspired SUV will race on off-road courses around the globe this year as part of GMC's new multiyear sponsorship with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Chip Ganassi Racing's electric SUV features a grille, graphics and bodywork inspired by the Hummer EV pickup. It will compete in the first Extreme E season, starting with a race in April.

"I can't think of a better fit than showcasing the look of GMC's Hummer EV in Extreme E with Chip Ganassi Racing," Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president for performance and motorsports, said in a statement. "Both GMC Hummer EV and the Extreme E series are designed to be revolutionary — to challenge perceptions of electric vehicles and to showcase their true capability."

The Extreme E five-race global championship events will be held in Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina. The Extreme E races were designed in part to promote EV adoption, the statement said.

The Hummer pickup will be "a game changer in terms of how the world views off-road EV capability," said team owner Chip Ganassi.

GMC revealed the Hummer in October, and reservations for the first edition, due out late this year, filled up in minutes.