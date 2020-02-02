From Hummer to Hyundai, plenty of metal on tap for Super Bowl

The Super Bowl won't be light on metal this year.

After a relatively dull showing in 2019, automakers are returning to the field with a slate of key products to pitch that break new ground for several companies — including spots from brands that are either new to the Super Bowl stage or haven't been there often.

So far for the 2020 broadcast, there are eight auto brands running spots, compared with five last year.

Porsche is coming back to the game's roster of advertisers after 23 years to showcase its first battery electric car, the Taycan, hoping to connect the EV with the brand's performance heritage. Audi, a Super Bowl staple, is continuing its electric evolution by pushing the e-tron Sportback crossover.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, with its legacy of iconic celebrities used in its Super Bowl ads, this year is expected to turn to Bill Murray in a re-creation of the movie Groundhog Day, as the game this year takes place on Groundhog Day. Film crews were shooting the ad in recent weeks near Chicago in Woodstock, Ill., where the original film was shot.

Genesis is advertising during the Super Bowl for the first time to spotlight the upcoming GV80 crossover, a critical product for a fledgling luxury brand that has been getting by with a lineup of sedans.

Kia will introduce the world to another new crossover this year in the Seltos , following last year's spot for the three-row Telluride. Korean affiliate Hyundai is highlighting the new Sonata's smart parking feature with a celebrity-filled cast that includes actor Chris Evans and retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Super Bowl viewers also will see the resurrection of the Hummer — this time as a nameplate — under the GMC brand, with an assist from NBA star LeBron James.

Fox is charging $5.6 million for 30 seconds of ad time during the game, according to Ad Age, an affiliate of Automotive News.

The 2019 Super Bowl telecast of the game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams attracted 98.2 million viewers, the smallest audience since the 2008 contest between the Patriots and the New York Giants.