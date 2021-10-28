How Kia and CarMax tap NBA, stars like Steph Curry to spark brand awareness

Shaquille O'Neal has shown up late a few times recently on TNT's "NBA Tip-Off" show, creating off-the-cuff moments of goofiness that have spread online.

CarMax, a presenting partner of the pregame program, has found itself in the middle of it.

This month, fellow host Charles Barkley joked that TNT had fired O'Neal as he gestured toward the empty seat, and the ribbing continued when O'Neal finally made it to the set.

And that wasn't the first time. The Hall of Fame center slipped in late during a May broadcast and was immediately roasted by the other hosts, with Barkley saying O'Neal was too big to try to sneak in.

Each time, the CarMax logo was front and center on the studio desk. The segments have lived on through clips posted on social networks and embedded in articles across the Web, giving CarMax a branding boost that goes beyond the TV exposure.