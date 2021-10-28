How Kia and CarMax tap NBA, stars like Steph Curry to spark brand awareness

The auto brands have been expanding their sponsorship of pro basketball, which doesn't get as many viewers as football but generates high levels of consumer engagement.

The NBA’s Stephen Curry, here, and Zach LaVine and the WNBA’s Sue Bird are reprising their roles in CarMax’s “Call Your Shot.”

Shaquille O'Neal has shown up late a few times recently on TNT's "NBA Tip-Off" show, creating off-the-cuff moments of goofiness that have spread online.

CarMax, a presenting partner of the pregame program, has found itself in the middle of it.

This month, fellow host Charles Barkley joked that TNT had fired O'Neal as he gestured toward the empty seat, and the ribbing continued when O'Neal finally made it to the set.

And that wasn't the first time. The Hall of Fame center slipped in late during a May broadcast and was immediately roasted by the other hosts, with Barkley saying O'Neal was too big to try to sneak in.

Each time, the CarMax logo was front and center on the studio desk. The segments have lived on through clips posted on social networks and embedded in articles across the Web, giving CarMax a branding boost that goes beyond the TV exposure.

That's one of the perks of being connected to a program known for its shenanigans, and yet it represents just one piece of the used-vehicle retailer's NBA presence. The league doesn't draw the same viewership as the NFL, but CarMax and Kia America have leveraged the platform in their own ways to get the best return on their investments.

CarMax continues to build its basketball footprint with ad buys on TNT, NBA TV and ESPN.

The NBA's 82-game slate, which was shortened the past two seasons because of the pandemic, is a long haul compared with the sprint of the NFL. Automakers, however, can find the eyeballs they seek if they pick their spots.

Finals a big draw

EDO Inc., an analytics firm that measures online search activity after commercials run on TV, has found that NBA Finals broadcasts generate more auto searches than any program except the Super Bowl.

"The NBA Finals is consistently the second-best event across all of television behind the Super Bowl for generating engagement with ads for automakers," Kevin Krim, CEO of EDO Inc., told Automotive News. "This past year, someone who saw an ad for an automaker [during the NBA Finals] was two times as likely to search for that automaker's make or model in the minutes following one of those ads as the average ad in prime-time broadcasts."

EDO said Kia, Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan and Volkswagen had the highest spend during the 2021 NBA playoffs and also saw the greatest benefits in search engagement.

A TV viewer was 48 percent more likely to engage online with Kia after its ads aired during the playoffs, EDO said, relative to a commercial during an average prime-time broadcast and cable program.

CarMax, which became the official auto retailer of the NBA and WNBA in December in a multiyear agreement, continues to build its pro basketball footprint.

On top of the pregame show, CarMax has commercial buys on TNT, NBA TV and ESPN.

It also sponsors a list of teams that continues to grow. At the moment, CarMax sponsors the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trailblazers along with the newly added Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics.

CarMax launched commercials this month for the third year of its "Call Your Shot" content series, with NBA players Stephen Curry and Zach LaVine and the WNBA's Sue Bird reprising their roles. WNBA stars Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi have joined the campaign, too.

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups
Target audience

CarMax said viewer demographics of the NBA and WNBA closely align with its target audience, so it's working to build relationships with new and existing customers through a "mutual love of basketball." The retailer said it enjoys being a positive presence in their lives, even when they're not in the market to buy a car.

"We do believe that our partnerships have contributed to building brand awareness, particularly in markets where CarMax hasn't had as long of a presence," Sarah Lane, CarMax's vice president of marketing, said in an email. "We find that these partnerships are exciting for both fans and CarMax associates — and they appreciate how we work with the leagues and franchises to amplify the game-day experience."

Kia, the NBA's official automotive partner, recently extended its marketing partnership with the league. The WNBA and the developmental G League, which is the NBA's minor league, are part of the sponsorship deal.

Kia has been a staple of NBA programming, including a famous moment in the 2011 dunk contest when Blake Griffin jumped over the hood of an Optima. That dunk yielded an ad that simply replayed Griffin's two-hand jam in slow motion.

The Korean automaker's sponsor role gives it naming rights for NBA and WNBA awards. Kia also has partnerships with 13 NBA teams.

"The NBA brings real energy and electrifying performances to sports fans across the country every week," Russell Wager, vice president of marketing for Kia America, said in an email. "It's a tremendously strong partnership for Kia and aligns very well with our product strategy and audience."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
AlixPartners: Interest in EVs has surged, but cost and other concerns undercut wider investment
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Electric car parking place web.jpg
AlixPartners: Interest in EVs has surged, but cost and other concerns undercut wider investment
'Okay Hyundai’ — how the automaker is leveraging a catchphrase to win Black buyers
'Okay Hyundai’ — how the automaker is leveraging a catchphrase to win Black buyers
DEALERAD-MAIN_i.jpg
Comedian's dare steers business dealer's way
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-25-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive