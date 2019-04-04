How Daimler got into a fight with Detroit

Mercedes contends in the lawsuits that it obtained a photography and b-roll permit from the Detroit Film Office that was valid Jan. 15-16, 2018.

The four lawsuits, which were filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, were individually addressed to the defendants. The names of the defendants were the only significant difference among the suits.

Roula David, executive festival director for the Murals in the Market program, wrote in an email Tuesday:

"The city of Detroit provided people permits to shoot B-roll frequently, however, this is not B-roll. These were photos that specifically had a piece of art in the background of the car. The artist owns the copyright to the art and no one else, not Murals in the Market, Eastern Market Corp., nor the city of Detroit. I have a contract where they licensed a mural the same year from an artist, so they understand the weight and legality of copyright and licensing."

Gluck said that if the court agrees with Mercedes, and companies no longer need permission to use and exploit outdoor murals, then maybe artists would hesitate before creating works of art in outdoor spaces. Gluck also said Mercedes did not obtain the proper clearance to use the murals.

"The location permits issued by the city did not include the right to use the artists' work," he said. "It is disingenuous for Mercedes to claim otherwise and this is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to intimidate and bully."

Gluck also said the defendants were in the middle of having ongoing discussions with Mercedes about the allegations that their work was being used in the advertisements. He said the artists had asked Mercedes for more information and while the artists were waiting for the automaker the respond, Mercedes filed the lawsuits against them without any forewarning. It wasn't until The Detroit News called asking for a request for comment Monday morning that they found out, he said.

"All of the people involved in these advertisements--the photographer, the location scout, the person driving the Mercedes G 500, the ad agency, etc., presumably have all been paid for their work, except for the artists who made the main creative element of these ads," he said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's office said in a statement: "The city of Detroit's standard b-roll permit approval speaks only to filming, not to usage. Letters issued to permit holders clearly state that the recipient must meet the necessary trademark and licensing regulations required for usage by all private-party entities. We support the rights of our local and visiting artists in this regard."