How Acura uses pop culture to reach younger, diverse U.S. consumers

ATLANTA — Acura, striving to return to 200,000 annual U.S. sales, is counting on a new crop of younger and racially and culturally diverse customers to help it meet that goal.

To reach those potential buyers, Honda's premium brand has turned to pop culture platforms such as music and anime. The strategy coincides with the recent revival of its compact sporty Integra, which starts at $31,895, including shipping. An extra $5,000 gets buyers the A-Spec w/Technology trim and a six-speed manual transmission. The entry-level Integra replaces the ILX.

"We're trying to attract that next-generation premium buyer, and that means those millennials, Gen Z. And when you think about that group, we know that that population today is majority multicultural and very diverse," said Meliza Humphrey, senior manager of Acura marketing, during a presentation to members of the media here. "So everything we do is to target that audience. Not only that, who they are, where they are and what they're into.