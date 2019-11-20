Honda fends off Hyundai challenge in KBB Best Buy Awards

HONDA_20190508_FINAL.jpg

LOS ANGELES — Honda continues to tower over rival brands in Kelley Blue Book's annual Best Buy Awards, announced on the eve of the auto show here, even as it faces continued gains from Hyundai.

The namesake brand of Honda Motor Co. took home the most trophies for best-in-segment vehicles with five, followed by Hyundai's three. Kia took best new model with its Telluride, which won KBB's three-row SUV category. The brand was one of four one-category winners. Ford and Audi each won two segments.

Best Buy winners

Kelley Blue Book selected models with the best value in each of 16 categories and a best new model for 2020:

Compact car: Honda Civic
Midsize car: Honda Accord
Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona
Compact SUV: Honda CR-V
Midsize SUV — 2-row: Hyundai Santa Fe
Midsize SUV — 3-row: Kia Telluride
Full-size SUV: Ford Expedition
Mid-size pickup: Chevrolet Colorado
Minivan: Honda Odyssey
Pickup truck: Ford F-150
Electric car: Hyundai Kona Electric
Plug-in Hybrid car: Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid
Subcompact luxury SUV: Audi Q3
Compact luxury SUV: Audi Q5
Midsize luxury SUV: BMW X5
Luxury car: Lexus ES
Best new model: Kia Telluride

The Best Buy Awards are intended to help shoppers identify models with the best combination of quality, safety, comfort, driving dynamics, dependability, low ownership costs and affordability. Honda continues to beat out rival Toyota consistently including repeat winners in its key segments like Civic (compact car), Accord (midsize car) and CR-V (compact SUV) over Corolla, Camry and RAV4.

Despite President Akio Toyoda's efforts to improve the styling and handling of his company's namesake brand, those remain areas where it falls short against Honda, said Karl Brauer, executive publisher for Kelley Blue Book.

The brands' offerings are "very tight" on the metrics like total cost of ownership and resale value, Brauer said. But when it comes to exterior and interior styling, seat comfort and driving dynamics, "it's a little stronger on a lot of those areas for Honda," he said.

Honda's trophy haul is a little lighter than last year when it won six categories. Its Pilot lost a four-year grip on the midsize 2-row SUV category to Hyundai's Santa Fe. The Korean brand, long known for value, has made persistent progress in design, handling and technology, Brauer said. It had no winners in 2018 and two last year before taking sole possession of second place for the 2020 model year.

"Hyundai and Kia both -- they continue to up the game on these levels of styling, driving dynamics and feature content and, of course, the one they've always done great on, which is value," he said.

Indeed, the Korean line's sister brand beat it out for best new model with the Kia Telluride edging the Hyundai Palisade in KBB's three-row SUV category on the strength of its roomy interior, overall design and slightly lower price.

