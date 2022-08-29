Honda focuses on EVs and aircraft in newest corporate campaign

Honda Motor Co . is plugging its range of products — from motorcycles to jets — in a major new campaign that points to its future, including investments in electric vehicles and a longer-term vision for reusable space rockets and avatar robots.

A new “Forever Determined” ad, which comes from agency-of-record RPA, is the second spot in Honda's “Origin of Determination” campaign that debuted in October.

While the campaign’s first ad focused on the brand’s legacy, the new spot is geared toward showing how the company is “embarking on new initiatives,” and to “highlight and tease future products,” said Senior Manager for Honda Marketing Jessika Laudermilk. Along with reaching its existing consumer base, Honda is targeting Gen Z and millennials “who may not be as familiar with Honda’s past,” she said.

The ad was filmed from the perspective of drivers of various Honda vehicles, including the brand’s Type A motorized bicycle, the aircraft HondaJet Elite S, as well as forthcoming technology such as the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft. It even hints at Honda’s space ambitions, with the final scene showing a camera shot up towards space. The spot is narrated by brand representative and actor John Cena.