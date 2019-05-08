Head of Chrysler, Dodge brands retires

DETROIT — Steve Beahm, head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' passenger car brands and Mopar unit in North America, has retired after a career spanning more than 30 years.

Beahm assumed leadership of the Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands in February 2018 after Tim Kuniskis was reassigned to lead Jeep in North America. In that role, Beahm had full responsibility for sales and marketing for Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat.

He acquired parts and service responsibilities with Mopar in October.

Mark Bosanac now leads Mopar in North America. He previously headed NAFTA Supply Chain Management and Global Parts SCM & Operations. Bosanac began his career with the automaker in 1986 as a sales trainee.

FCA hasn't made an announcement on who will fill the passenger car role.

Earlier roles for Beahm included head of Maserati North America and chief of FCA's supply chain management group in North America. During a stint as vice president of sales operations for FCA US, he had responsibility for sales planning and incentives, retail sales promotions, dealer relations, field operations for sales, small business sales and certified pre-owned vehicle sales.

News of Beahm's retirement last week was reported Tuesday by The Detroit News.

He was at the helm as FCA flexed its performance muscle with the introduction of the 797-hp 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye last year and when Mopar made the "Hellephant" 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI engine available for preorders last month. The "Hellephant" can generate 1,000 hp.

Beahm held various roles across the country during his rise with the company, including Chicago zone manager.

Beahm, a Missouri native, started as an administrative trainee at Chrysler's Atlanta regional office in 1987. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo.