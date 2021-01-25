The data make up a new monthly feature from the Automotive News Research & Data Center and its growing roster of partners. Here's a summary.
A guide to AN's new monthly data feature
U.S. new-vehicle registrations, from Experian. Traditionally, registration figures roughly correspond to but do not match sales figures reported by automakers. For example, Hyundai reported 8,095 Elantra sales for November, but 8,390 Elantras were registered.
Registration figures have become more valuable as most automakers have stopped releasing monthly sales results. Registrations also give insight into Tesla, which does not report any U.S. sales figures.
U.S. used-vehicle registrations and U.S. loyalty data, from Experian. Experian uses a proprietary formula to determine how the vehicles in a household fleet influence subsequent purchases.
As the latest table shows, 62.6 percent of new vehicles registered in the U.S. in August through October were registered by owners who have that same brand within their household fleet.
And 68.5 percent of new vehicles registered in those same three months were registered by owners who have that brand or the automaker's sibling brands within their household fleet. Only vehicles that were purchased new are counted as being part of a household fleet.
A listing of parts suppliers to select vehicles, known as car cutaways and provided by IHS Markit, will now be published regularly.
Consumer sentiment on vehicle attributes, by vehicle make and nameplate, from Linkfluence.
The additions are part of the expanded Automotive News Research & Data Center. Most of the data also appears within its redesigned website, autonews.com/datacenter.
