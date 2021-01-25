A guide to AN's new monthly data feature

U.S. used-vehicle registrations and U.S. loyalty data, from Experian. Experian uses a proprietary formula to determine how the vehicles in a household fleet influence subsequent purchases.

As the latest table shows, 62.6 percent of new vehicles registered in the U.S. in August through October were registered by owners who have that same brand within their household fleet.

And 68.5 percent of new vehicles registered in those same three months were registered by owners who have that brand or the automaker's sibling brands within their household fleet. Only vehicles that were purchased new are counted as being part of a household fleet.

A listing of parts suppliers to select vehicles, known as car cutaways and provided by IHS Markit, will now be published regularly.