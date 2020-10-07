GMC plans Hummer EV reveal at World Series

The Hummer EV will feature a "crab mode," which is a four-wheel steering capability that moves the vehicle diagonally.

DETROIT — General Motors plans to reveal its long-anticipated Hummer electric pickup during Game 1 of baseball's World Series on Oct. 20.

GM, after a nearly 10-year hiatus for the Hummer name, will start production of the EV under the GMC brand in fall 2021, according to a promotional video.

"We cannot wait to finally reveal the GMC Hummer EV," Phil Brook, vice president of GMC marketing, said in a statement. "We are leaving no stone unturned on reveal day. In terms of audience reach, we anticipate this will be one of the brand's most ambitious stand-alone campaigns ever."

Game 1 of the 2019 World Series averaged more than 12 million viewers, according to the Associated Press.

Starting on reveal day, the Hummer EV will be available for customer reservations.

The vehicle will be revealed globally at 8 p.m. EDT during the World Series on Fox and during "The Voice" on NBC. The reveal will also be available live on the GMC website and YouTube.

