GMC plans Hummer EV reveal at World Series

Game 1 of the 2019 World Series averaged more than 12 million viewers, according to the Associated Press.

Starting on reveal day, the Hummer EV will be available for customer reservations.

The Hummer EV features industry-leading "crab mode," which is a four-wheel steering capability that moves the vehicle diagonally.

The vehicle will be revealed globally at 8 p.m. EDT during the World Series on Fox and during "The Voice" on NBC. The reveal will also be available live on the GMC website and YouTube.