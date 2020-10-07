GMC plans Hummer EV reveal at World Series

DETROIT — General Motors plans to reveal its long-anticipated Hummer electric pickup during Game 1 of baseball's World Series on Oct. 20.
GM, after a nearly 10-year hiatus for the Hummer name, will start production of the EV under the GMC brand in fall 2021, according to a promotional video.
"We cannot wait to finally reveal the GMC Hummer EV," Phil Brook, vice president of GMC marketing, said in a statement. "We are leaving no stone unturned on reveal day. In terms of audience reach, we anticipate this will be one of the brand's most ambitious stand-alone campaigns ever."