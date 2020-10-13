GMC to launch multiplatform ad campaign, $100 reservations for Hummer EV

DETROIT — GMC's goal with the debut of the Hummer electric pickup next week is broad awareness, not only of the vehicle itself, but also the GMC brand and General Motors' electric future.
GMC's reveal campaign for the Hummer EV begins next week, with spots during Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series on Fox, "The Voice" on NBC and across streaming and social media platforms. The ads will give customers a closer look at the Hummer and allow them to reserve their vehicle, down to the trim level, for $100, said Phil Brook, vice president of GMC Marketing.
Including the tease campaign GMC has already launched, Brook expects the reveal to generate more than 1 billion impressions.
"It's a very large scale, multiplatform, multiscreen reveal campaign," he told Automotive News. "What we really want to do is set GMC Hummer EV up as an iconic nameplate. To do that, you really need broad awareness, broad appeal and maximum excitement."
At 8 p.m. EDT Oct. 20, GMC will reveal the Hummer with the new ad, and reservations will open on GMC's website. Customers can choose from four trim levels, select their preferred dealer and make a $100 deposit to secure a reservation. GMC will detail trim options and pricing next week.