GM to tantalize enthusiasts with today’s performance, tomorrow’s EV vision

DETROIT — General Motors this week will give motorsports and off-road enthusiasts a glimpse of its electric vehicle future while showcasing the internal-combustion performance prowess it's demonstrated for decades.

The automaker plans to show the GMC Hummer EV SUV and its proprietary Ultium battery platform chassis at Motor Bella, along with a slew of race cars and its Infantry Squad Vehicle. The ISV is based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and is made of 90 percent commercial, off-the-shelf parts, including Chevy Performance race components.

"You always want to lure [consumers] with something exciting … so they're going to bring out the Hummer, which they've introduced, and race cars, which always draw a crowd," said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions.

"Race car fans are among the most rabid automotive people on the planet. It's always a good lure to highlight your brand by showing off the race cars."

GM plans to launch an all-electric portfolio by 2035, and 30 of those vehicles are slated to debut by mid-decade.

The product plans are backed by a commitment to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025.

GM showed the GMC Hummer SUV to the public for the first time at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance in May, GM spokesman Sabin Blake told Automotive News.

Motor Bella will mark the Hummer SUV's first official public appearance near Detroit, where both the SUV and pickup will be built at GM's Factory Zero.

Hummer pickup production is slated to begin later this year, and Hummer SUV production is scheduled for 2023.

Reservations for the launch edition of both models are full, but consumers can join the wait list or purchase a later edition in the years following the launch.