Ad blitzes fuel surge in demand for Hummer EV

PHOENIX — A steady cadence of new advertisements during key events made March the best month for GMC Hummer EV reservations since the SUV version was unveiled a year ago.

"Awareness is a big thing, and I think that is on our side," said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick-GMC.

GMC during the NBA All-Star Game in February debuted a commercial that showcased the electric Hummer pickup's four-wheel-steer "crabwalk" feature with LeBron James. Another James-narrated spot featuring the Hummer SUV's performance and specs ran during the NCAA college basketball tournament.