GM, Will Ferrell take on Norway in new EV-focused Super Bowl spot

All-electric models made up 54 percent of all new cars sold in Norway in 2020, and the country plans to become the first nation to end the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2025. Some forecast that EVs could account for 65 percent of Norway's new-vehicle market in 2021.

Armed with this knowledge, Ferrell begins his trek to Norway, saying GM is going to crush them with its Ultium batteries. Along the way, Ferrell recruits "Saturday Night Live" start Kenan Thompson and actress Awkwafina, who are supposed to meet him there.

But things don't exactly go according to plan in the spot, which is set to air in the first quarter of the game.

The spot, "No Way, Norway," is part of GM's "Everybody In" campaign that highlights the automaker's proprietary Ultium battery platform and its bet on EVs. The company gave the public a preview of the ad's premise on Monday with three teasers.

GM released a 90-second version of the ad on Wednesday. A 60-second cut will air during the game.

This is the second year in a row that GM has devoted major ad dollars during the Super Bowl to its upcoming EV blitz.

GM is turning the spotlight on Sunday to the Lyriq, a stylish crossover that will be featured in two spots. In addition to the Ferrell commercial, the Lyriq will get screen time in a Cadillac ad, the luxury brand's first Super Bowl appearance since 2012.

The Cadillac spot also will pitch the automaker's Super Cruise driver-assist technology.

Last year, GMC got an assist from NBA star LeBron James in a Hummer EV spot that illustrated how the pickup's 11,500 pound-feet of torque and 1,000 hp will be delivered in a hushed fashion thanks to its electric foundation.

GM has committed to bringing 30 new EVs to market globally by 2025. The automaker said the Ultium platform "will allow an EV that can go up to a GM-estimated 450 miles on a full charge, will power EVs of many sizes, shapes and price points, and is capable of 0 to 60 mph performance in as little as three seconds for some models."

A GM spokesman said the company shared the Ferrell ad in advance with some "leaders in Norway" so that "we'd all be having some fun together versus surprising Norway with unexpected threats."

Hannah Lutz and Reuters contributed to this report.