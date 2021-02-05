GM, Toyota, Vroom, Jeep lead the automotive Super Bowl ad lineup

Here's a look at the four automaker Super Bowl spots and the entry from Vroom, the used-car shopping site that's making its Super Bowl debut.

General Motors is running a corporate electric vehicle spot in addition to a Cadillac ad. Jeep, which is expected to feature singer Bruce Springsteen in its spot, and Toyota are also running ads.

Kantar, a marketing research company, estimates that in-game ad expenditures for Super Bowl LV on Sunday will total $435 million. The company said "this would be the largest amount in history, eclipsing the $390 million spent during the 2017 game."

More ads will be added to this list upon their release.