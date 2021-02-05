GM, Toyota, Vroom, Jeep lead the automotive Super Bowl ad lineup

Here's a look at the four automaker Super Bowl spots and the entry from Vroom, the used-car shopping site that's making its Super Bowl debut.

General Motors is running a corporate electric vehicle spot in addition to a Cadillac ad. Jeep, which is expected to feature singer Bruce Springsteen in its spot, and Toyota are also running ads.

Kantar, a marketing research company, estimates that in-game ad expenditures for Super Bowl LV on Sunday will total $435 million. The company said "this would be the largest amount in history, eclipsing the $390 million spent during the 2017 game."

More ads will be added to this list upon their release.

General Motors

Look out, Norway.

GM — with a little help from actor Will Ferrell — wants to bring the EV crown to the U.S.

But first, Ferrell wants to give the Nordic country a piece of his mind in GM's Super Bowl spot, which touts the sleek, electric Cadillac Lyriq crossover, the hulking GMC Hummer electric pickup and the automaker's Ultium battery platform that will power its electrified future.

The 60-second spot airs in the first quarter.

A separate ad from Cadillac is expected to play on the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands. The spot was teased Thursday during "Good Morning America." More information on that ad is scheduled to be released Sunday morning.

Toyota

Toyota isn't showcasing any vehicles this year, opting to tell the story of Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long in "Upstream."

Long was born with a rare condition that required her legs to be amputated. An American family adopted Long from a Russian orphanage when she was 13 months old.

Long, now 28, is the second-most decorated Paralympian of all time.

The ad will air during the second-quarter.

Vroom

Vroom, the used-car shopping site that allows consumers to buy vehicles without stepping foot into dealerships, is making its first Super Bowl appearance.

The spot goes the dramatic route to depict how tedious the dealership experience can be.

Vroom's entrance marks the first national Super Bowl ad for a used-car company since 2014, when CarMax ran a spot, according to Ad Age, an affiliate of Automotive News.

"We have seen a pattern of many such a first-time advertisers in the Super Bowl and e-commerce-related advertisers, so it's picking up that notion about [how] the world is now much more digitally focused," Satya Menon, managing partner for the ROI practice at Kantar, told Automotive News. "These are the people who are jumping in and taking the spaces that some of the traditional advertisers vacated."

The commercial is a floater, which means the time it airs will be depend on pauses in game play, according to Ad Age.

Jeep

Bruce Springsteen — notorious for avoiding ad appearances — might finally be in a big one: The Boss appears poised to star in Jeep's Super Bowl ad, Ad Age reported Thursday.

Local media reports out of Nebraska documented his travels in the state in recent days that appear to be related to shooting a big game ad for the brand.

A spokeswoman for Jeep owner Stellantis told Ad Age that "we don't comment on speculation." Stellantis, formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France's PSA Group, confirmed Wednesday that Jeep would run an ad in the second half of Sunday's game but did not provide details.

Stellantis Chief Marketing Officer Oliver Francois — known for luring big-name stars for Super Bowl ads — has been chasing Springsteen to appear in an ad for years.

Ad Age contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Will Bruce Springsteen be in Jeep’s Super Bowl ad?
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Will Bruce Springsteen be in Jeep’s Super Bowl ad?
Will Bruce Springsteen be in Jeep’s Super Bowl ad?
Honda puts big chunk of media account into review
Honda puts big chunk of media account into review
Jeep returns to the Super Bowl
Jeep returns to the Super Bowl
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive