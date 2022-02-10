Dr. Evil fights climate change with EVs in GM Super Bowl ad

GM worked with McCann on the ad, titled "Dr. EV-il." A 60-second version is scheduled to air Sunday during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVI , when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams. GM also will post a 90-second version online, along with several teasers.

The automaker tapped Mike Myers to reprise his role as Dr. Evil. He's joined by Austin Powers cast members Rob Lowe, Mindy Sterling and Seth Green.

The ad's message extends beyond a marketing campaign, Wahl said.

"This is really a core part of our entire business strategy at General Motors," she said.

GM plans to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle development and launch 30 EVs globally — in various segments and price points — through 2025. The ad shows GM's newly launched GMC Hummer EV pickup and its upcoming Ultium-powered EVs: the Hummer SUV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Cadillac Lyriq and BrightDrop EV600 van, along with Cadillac concept vehicles.

"We wanted to use the Super Bowl platform to continue to raise awareness of the important role that EVs can play in fighting climate change," Wahl said.