GM to show (part of) Hummer pickup in Super Bowl ad

DETROIT — General Motors will give a partial glimpse of its first battery-electric pickup, the Hummer EV, in a commercial airing Sunday during the Super Bowl. But the automaker won't show the full vehicle until May.

The commercial, which will include NBA star LeBron James, will mark GM’s plan to revive the Hummer name on an electric pickup. GM plans to build it at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant starting in 2021 and sell it under the GMC brand.

The pickup will have 1,000 hp and go from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds, GM said Thursday. GM engineers say the truck's electric powertrain will have an estimated torque rating of 11,500 pound-feet.

Some media reports speculated that Hummer could be a brand of its own or a subbrand of GMC. But a GMC spokesman confirmed that the Hummer electric vehicle will be a nameplate within the brand, just like the GMC Sierra or Yukon.