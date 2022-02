McCann is handling the ad.

The use of the Austin Powers movies — which were released in 1997, 1999 and 2002 — continues a trend of nostalgic plays for the 2022 game. Earlier on Monday Verizon teased its Super Bowl ad with a video featuring Jim Carrey reprising his role from the 1996 movie “The Cable Guy.” McCann is also handling that ad.

GM also went the comedy-celebrity route last year, enlisting Will Ferrell and others to star in an ad that pushed the automaker’s new Ultium battery and used Norway as a foil, suggesting that the U.S. would catch up to the country in EV penetration.

Kia, Nissan and BMW are also pushing their EVs in Super Bowl ads.