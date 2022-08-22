GM names Majority a diverse agency of record focused on EV adoption

Majority has landed a spot on General Motors ' creative roster as "agency of record for branded diversity marketing initiatives," to help increase electric vehicle adoption among diverse audiences.

The 18-month-old, Atlanta-based agency joins the automaker's other multicultural agencies, including Carol H. Williams Advertising, Spike DDB and Casanova. In a press release, GM referred to Majority as its "fourth diverse agency of record."

GM could not be reached for comment on how specifically duties would be divided among the four agencies.

The purpose of the agencies is to “help increase EV adoption, amplify cultural moments and social injustice and elevate the GM brand,” according to a statement by the company. The automaker's other agencies include Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann/Commonwealth, Jack Morton and Dentsu's Carat.