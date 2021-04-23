GM lays out new framework for working with diverse media

General Motors is revamping its model for working with diverse-owned and diverse-targeted media, including hosting its own advance "upfront" briefings dedicated to these outlets, creating a new $50 million incubation fund and rethinking measurement criteria.

The new plan follows GM’s conversations with Black-owned media outlets led by the likes of Byron Allen among others, who called for the automaker to sit down with group after claiming the company had ignored such meeting requests in the past.

“This action plan will transform our engagement model with diverse media in a sustainable way,” Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Over the course of several weeks, we met with many diverse-owned media organizations. We are grateful for the transparency and spirit of collaboration, which helped us frame this inclusive approach.”

Upfront meetings are important events in the advertising business. They allow media companies to make their pitch to key advertisers -- particularly leading national marketers such as GM.