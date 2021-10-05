GM hires first-ever digital chief

DETROIT — General Motors on Tuesday named its first chief digital officer, Edward Kummer, a longtime marketing leader who has held posts at Nordstrom, Oakley and Walt Disney Co.

Kummer's appointment is effective Oct. 16. He will be responsible for building and delivering GM's digital business and will lead a new team to accelerate software investments to improve the customer experience. Kummer, 58, will report to GM President Mark Reuss.

"We are creating new digital experiences for our customers, both inside and outside of the vehicle, to enhance their lives and keep them connected to an increasingly digital world," Reuss said in a statement. "Edward's proven track record of digital and e-commerce expertise and leadership make him a huge asset for us. He's done great work for companies known for superior customer experience, and we're delighted to have him on our team."

Kummer was most recently president of Nordstrom Rack's online business and Nordstrom's HauteLook brand since 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. He executed an omnichannel strategy, leading to a boost in online sales and profit growth, GM said in the statement. Previous posts include managing director and chief marketing officer for United Capital, which was acquired by Goldman Sachs, chief marketing and digital officer for the Oakley eyewear brand and senior vice president of the Internet business at Victoria's Secret.

He also spent 18 years at Walt Disney Co. in various leadership roles.

In his new position, Kummer will lead commercial and strategic investments in the digital space.

"I am excited to leverage my digital expertise to create transformative experiences that will generate a lasting connection with the customer and foster a lifelong affinity to GM's brands and products," Kummer said in the statement.