GM halts paid advertising on Twitter

The temporary halt comes after Elon Musk completed his takeover.

Reuters

General Motors said late Friday it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company.

The largest U.S. automaker said it was "engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising."

Musk is also chief executive of GM rival Tesla.

GM said its "customer care interactions on Twitter will continue."

