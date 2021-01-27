GM, Cadillac to showcase EV power during Super Bowl LV

DETROIT — General Motors said it plans to run two Super Bowl ads this year to spotlight its electrification strategy, driver-assist technology and the Cadillac Lyriq.

GM will run a corporate ad as part of its "Everybody In" campaign, centered on GM's proprietary Ultium battery platform and its bet on electric vehicles. GM plans to launch 30 EVs globally and invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle development through 2025.

"General Motors is creating a movement by making EVs fun, desirable and accessible for people from every walk of life. We're excited to demonstrate the tremendous energy and enthusiasm behind our EV commitment by showing up big at this year's Super Bowl with both GM and Cadillac," Deborah Wahl, GM's global chief marketing officer, said in a LinkedIn post Wednesday.

Cadillac's spot will promote the Lyriq electric crossover, which is scheduled to launch in early 2022, and GM's Super Cruise driver-assist technology.

The luxury brand's ad comes after an eight-year hiatus from the Super Bowl. Its last Super Bowl ad, in 2012, positioned the ATS sedan against BMWs. The ATS was discontinued after the 2018 model year.

"Advertising during the game represents a unique opportunity to showcase creativity, innovation and thought leadership amongst a vast audience. This year's spot will surprise and delight audiences by transporting an iconic piece of pop-culture history into the future," said Melissa Grady, Cadillac chief marketing officer.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 with limited in-person attendance. Both Super Bowl ads will be 60 seconds. GM declined to say which firms developed the ads.

GM made a splash during last year's Super Bowl, when the GMC brand teased the Hummer electric pickup with its "Quiet Revolution" ad.

The Hummer is scheduled to go on sale late this year, and reservations filled up within 10 minutes after the pickup was revealed in October.