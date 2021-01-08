GM adopts new logo, marketing plan for EV future

DETROIT — General Motors, starting next week, will redefine its corporate image and marketing strategy to better align with a commitment to electrification.

The new corporate marketing strategy will be centered on electric vehicles, and the GM logo will be modernized with a sky-blue hue and lowercase letters.

"There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles," Deborah Wahl, GM's global chief marketing officer, said in a statement .

"Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this."

The campaign, called "Everybody In," focuses on accelerating EV adoption, demonstrating GM's EV plans and highlighting GM's proprietary Ultium battery platform, GM said in a statement.

The refreshed branding ties into GM's goal of becoming the industry's EV leader. Last year, GM said it would invest $27 billion toward electric and autonomous vehicle development and launch 30 EVs through 2025.

So far, the automaker's only EV is the Chevrolet Bolt, but GM has said it will launch a utility version of the Bolt and the GMC Hummer pickup this year, followed by the Cadillac Lyriq crossover in 2022.

The automaker is expected to outline more EV launch plans at CES next week. CEO Mary Barra will give a keynote address, and several GM executives are expected to speak during the show.

Ultium batteries, which GM developed with LG Chem, will power the automaker's next-generation of EVs, starting with the Hummer and Lyriq. The batteries have a range of up to 450 miles and allow 0 to 60 mph acceleration in three seconds on some models.

" 'Everybody In' demonstrates our intent to lead, while inviting others — policymakers, partners, individuals — to play an active role in moving society forward, whether that's helping to expand infrastructure, advocating for progress in their communities or simply taking an EV for a test drive to learn about the benefits of EV ownership," Wahl said.