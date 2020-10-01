Germany's auto show struggles to attract foreign automakers

MICHAEL KNAUER
Automobilwoche

Munich's trade fair grounds will host the 2021 IAA.

MUNICH -- One year before the IAA, Germany's top auto show that is moving from Frankfurt to Munich, organizers are still struggling to confirm the attendance of a single non-German automaker or supplier.

Even among German automakers, BMW is still the only company to commit to appearing at the show in its home city.

Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Opel have yet to confirm attendance, according to inquiries by Automobilwoche, a sister publication of Automotive News.

With automakers increasingly opting to save money and launch their latest products with online streaming debuts or at private events, the pressure is on the show, known by its acronym IAA for Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung, to attract top global car companies.

The VDA, the German industry group that organizes the IAA, decided that Frankfurt would no longer host the show because of falling attendance figures after the city was the home of the biannual exhibition of the industry's latest innovations for almost 70 years.

Munich convinced the VDA's board that its new trade fair grounds, its historic city center and highly attractive locations close to downtown could be used to host events for the show. The IAA will evolve from an automobile platform to a mobility showcase, the VDA has said. It is scheduled to be held in September 2021.

It is critical for the international reputation of the IAA to attract foreign companies or risk being seen as a regional event.

Volvo a possible

Among leading foreign automakers, Volvo is considering taking part in the show with its "Volvo Studios" mobility concept, which the company believes will work well in Munich.

Volvo's performance electric subbrand Polestar has yet to make a decision, but Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said auto shows are still relevant. "You have to experience a vehicle physically, putting every presentation online has its limits," he said.

Among other major non-German automakers, PSA Group still has to make a final decision on the Munich show, with Renault Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also still undecided.

This year, most high-profile shows, including those in Geneva, Paris and New York have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is still unclear whether some of them will be held next year.

The Beijing show takes place until Oct. 5, a rare industry event being held in person during the pandemic.

The Palexpo exhibition center, the company that runs the Geneva auto show exhibition hall, has said that it wants to stage a show in 2021. The next New York show is scheduled for April 2-11, 2021.

The Detroit show has moved its dates to Sept. 28-Oct. 9, 2021.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota launches ad campaign for 2021 Venza
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota launches ad campaign for 2021 Venza
Toyota launches ad campaign for 2021 Venza
How Acura is marketing its newest sedan in an SUV world
How Acura is marketing its newest sedan in an SUV world
Ford ad calls out Chevy, Jeep, Toyota over California emissions
Ford ad calls out Chevy, Jeep, Toyota over California emissions
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-28-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters