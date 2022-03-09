Genesis plucks marketing exec from luxury rival Infiniti

Genesis Motor America has hired away Infiniti's top marketing executive to help the Korean luxury brand expand in the U.S.

Wendy Orthman, 45, previously Infiniti's global head of brand, marketing and communications, will be executive director of marketing for Genesis, the global luxury division of the Hyundai Motor Co.

She will report to Claudia Marquez, COO of Genesis Motor North America.

"Genesis is a new brand with an incredible opportunity to grow," Marquez said in a statement. "I am looking forward to working with Wendy to enhance and grow our presence in the market."

Orthman held marketing and communications roles at General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now Stellantis, before joining Nissan North America in 2015. Prior to her relocation to Yokohama in early 2020 to head up Infiniti marketing, she managed product life cycle, lifestyle and brand communications for Nissan in Nashville.

At the time of Orthman's promotion to Infiniti, the Japanese automaker said her "energy, creative and depth of experience" would be a key element to a "major brand transformation" as well as the launch of several new vehicles.

Genesis will look to leverage Orthman's marketing and communications experience in the U.S. and overseas to boost brand awareness and attract new customers.

Genesis has been building its lineup with three redesigned sedans — the G70, G80 and G90 — and two all-new SUVs — the GV70 and GV80. The brand was one of a few to report a sales gain last month, with 3,482 sales across its five-vehicle lineup.