Genesis GV80 Super Bowl ad is launch of new brand identity

"When we think about John and Chrissy, they're approachable, they're fun, they're young luxury," Mark Del Rosso, CEO of Genesis North America, told Automotive News last week. "America and the world can relate to Chrissy and John." Del Rosso himself is part of the fresh vision at Genesis, arriving in October after executive positions at Audi and Bentley.

The Super Bowl ad campaign, including two teasers released last week and a 60-second spot that will air during the game, builds on the reputation of Legend and Teigen for playfully ribbing each other. The teaser clips revolve around a symbolic going-away party for "old luxury" where the couple find themselves out of place in the stuffy gathering at an ornate mansion.

Legend, 41, is a singer and songwriter who was named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" in November. Teigen, 34, is a model, TV personality and cookbook author. They have two small children and live in Beverly Hills. They're also politically progressive and vocal about it. Del Rosso said that's fine. "We love them for who they are."

The marketing campaign will focus on the highly anticipated arrival of the GV80, and positioning Genesis for a rapid growth phase that will transform the brand and its retailers. As sales volume rises, it should allow dealers to invest in exclusive showrooms, service areas and even stand-alone stores to separate them from Hyundai dealerships over time.

While Genesis sales doubled last year to just over 21,000, getting to the next level clearly has to come from a crossover or two, and the midsize GV80 launch in the U.S. this summer marks the beginning of a new product cycle that will bring a smaller crossover next year and an electric vehicle after that, executives said. Genesis also has hinted at a future coupe.

"The reality is our customers — America — wanted an SUV," Del Rosso said. "The only problem we had was that we didn't have one. For us, we're excited to say 'that is until now.' "