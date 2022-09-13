General Motors to use NBCUniversal's data platform to target and track ads

“Only 2 percent of the U.S. population is in market for a vehicle at any one time, and that’s including used cars,” Stewart said. “To do media plans that are based just on demos and giant impression numbers when only 2 percent give a crap about what you’re trying to say to them” doesn’t make sense, she said.

Using NBCUnified will help GM target ads to that 2 percent that are focused on immediate sales, while focusing other ads on people higher up in the purchase funnel who are at various stages of considering their next cars, she said, or to simply avoid what she called “GM refusers,” who for whatever reason, are never going to be buyers of the company’s brands.

The NBCUnified platform will also help GM track what happens when people are exposed to its ads—i.e. whether they end up at dealers and whether they buy—Stewart said.

As it stands, GM already can do such targeting and post-campaign measurement with digital channels, and about 40 percent of its media buying already is “audience informed” in that way, she said.

“What’s really limiting us is quality availability,” Stewart said. “That’s why we’re really excited for NBCU to be leading here,” she said, because it will bring more high-quality TV content into play for such “audience informed” buying.