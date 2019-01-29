Ford's Joe Hinrichs makes cameo on CNBC's 'Deal or No Deal'

Ford Motor Co. is not advertising during this year's Super Bowl, but the automaker will get some prime-time exposure on Wednesday when a retiree and a top executive appear on an episode of the game show " Deal or No Deal ."

The show, originally taped last summer, airs at 9 p.m. Eastern time on CNBC. It features 64-year-old John West, who worked at various Ford operations for 34 years until he retired in 2007. He was nominated by his five sons.

Contestants on the show open briefcases containing various amounts of money for a chance to win up to $1 million. West told host Howie Mandel that he would split his winnings between his sons but keep some for himself to buy a new Mustang convertible.

Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of global operations, appeared on stage to present West with a plaque honoring his time with the automaker. He also invited West and his sons to lunch at the company's Dearborn, Mich., headquarters with Executive Chairman Bill Ford.

"We had a lot of fun taping the show and surprising John -- as I make my debut on a TV game show," Hinrichs wrote on LinkedIn . "Always special to be a part of the extended Ford family for life!"

See promo video here

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford also appeared in a video message inviting West and his family to attend a game and gave them autographed gym bags. The Lions are owned by Bill Ford's mother, Martha Firestone Ford.