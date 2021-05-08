Ford, VW, Lucid stalk Musk’s ‘SNL’ appearance with EV ads

Upstart EV maker Lucid Motors tried to steal some of the spotlight from Tesla CEO Elon Musk by running an ad during Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which Musk hosted.

Other traditional auto brands, including Volkswagen and Ford, also seized the moment with ads plugging their new EVs during the show.

The eccentric billionaire’s appearance on the NBC program is another example of how his attention-grabbing personality doubles as a marketing vehicle for the brand, which eschews traditional advertising.

Lucid’s move to buy into the broadcast gave it a chance to gain awareness with a receptive audience tuning in to see how the Tesla CEO performed in a comedic setting. The spot, which the brand shared on Twitter, positions Lucid as “luxury electric” while promoting the Lucid Air sedan, plugging it as “the world’s first 500+ mile electric vehicle” -- a reference to the race to make an EV that can go 500 miles on a single charge.

The spot was developed and produced by Lucid’s in-house creative/production team and its agency, Erich & Kallman, according to the spokesman.