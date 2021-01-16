Ford to run ads stressing unity following Capitol riot

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. on Saturday will begin running new 30- and 60-second ads that stress unity following riots this month at the U.S. Capitol that left 5 dead.

Called "Builders," the spots focus on the ability of Americans to come together and create, featuring images of construction workers, nurses, firefighters and other volunteers.

"Look to the builders," actor and pitchman Bryan Cranston says in the commercials. "No matter what goes wrong in this country, they're out there. Follow their lead. The ones serving and building others up…Look to the people who don't give up on their principles when times get tough."