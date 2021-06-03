Ford to reveal Maverick small pickup June 8

DETROIT — One of the worst-kept secrets in the auto industry is out: Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it plans to reveal a compact pickup called the Maverick next week.

The automaker has tapped actress Gabrielle Union to help reveal the 2022 Maverick on June 8 via social media and the streaming service Hulu. Ford released teaser images that show the Maverick name, as well as a shot of Union in the driver's seat of a Maverick XLT. A teaser video describing it as "the truck you didn't see coming" — although Automotive News reported Ford's plan to build it more than a year ago — shows the vehicle's tailgate stamped with the Maverick wordmark.

Suppliers have been told to prepare for annual volumes of 110,000, according to a person with knowledge of the plans. Production is expected to begin in late July, and the truck is expected to go on sale later this year.

Ford has told dealers that the truck will start at less than $20,000, effectively serving as an entry-level replacement for the company's discontinued sedans.