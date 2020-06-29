Ford pauses U.S. social media advertising for 30 days

Ford Motor Co. said Monday it would pause advertising on all social media platforms in the United States for the next 30 days, joining a growing list of companies that have stopped spending on Facebook Inc. in support of a campaign that called out the company for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platform.
The automaker said it would re-evaluate its presence on all social media platforms and added that hate speech, violence and racial injustice in content on social media "needs to be eradicated." A spokesman said Ford is evaluating such spending in other regions.
Last week Honda Motor Co.’s U.S. automobile division said it would withhold its advertising on Facebook and Instagram for the month of July.