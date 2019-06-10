Ford launches ad campaign for FordPass app

Ford Motor Co. said it started an advertising campaign for its FordPass customer service app called "Built to Keep You Moving."

The mobile app, launched April 2, allows customers to monitor vehicles and make service appointments.

Customers with FordPass Rewards can receive points toward vehicle maintenance and service costs at Ford dealerships when they buy or lease a new Ford vehicle.

A spokeswoman for Ford told Automotive News in an email Friday that the app has nearly 1.5 million users.

The first FordPass TV ads begin airing Monday. Ford said the campaign expands on the "Built Ford Proud" campaign that started in October.