Ford GT race stint ends after 4 years, 19 wins

The GT's first event, the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway in January 2016, ended in disaster.

Both vehicles Ford entered suffered from a faulty gearbox actuator and other problems that caused them to pit numerous times. The No. 66 GT finished seventh and the No. 67 GT finished ninth of 11 cars in the GTLM class.

"It was so emotional that this can't be happening," Rushbrook said. "But nobody blinked an eye, and that really cemented how strong the team was."

Ford ran into trouble at subsequent races, including a crash at the 12 Hours of Sebring, but began to iron out its issues as the racing season continued.

One of Rushbrook's favorite memories, he says, was the GT's first victory at Laguna Seca in May 2016.

"It really made a statement to win that early in the program with a brand new car," he said. "What the team really needed was something to pick up their spirits and keep everybody fighting to go to Le Mans after that."