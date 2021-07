As a farmer looks upon a dark house that brightens when connected to his truck, the voiceover announces, “Here’s an idea—take the familiar and make it revolutionary. Take the truck our parents used to build this country and make it so it can power our homes.”



Alongside nostalgic scenes of engineers hard at work designing the Mustang back in the day, the voice over reads, “Take the original zero-to-sixty head-turner—give it zero vehicle emissions … Take who we are and make it into where we’re going.”

The new campaign marks a shift in Ford's marketing and brand positioning, from the types of stories it tells to how it tells them, according to the brand. The ad is the latest iteration of Ford's “Built for America” platform, pushing it toward a focus on the brand’s sustainability and technology efforts. To further underscore that message, the production on the campaign was green from end to end.