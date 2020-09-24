Ford ad calls out Chevy, Jeep, Toyota over California emissions

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. this week began airing a new ad promoting its adoption of stringent California emissions regulations and calling out its rivals for failing to join the effort.

Called "Built for Progress," the campaign is meant to highlight in a more aggressive way the steps Ford is taking to combat climate change and reduce tailpipe pollution. It was launched the same day the Golden State issued plans to ban the sale of gasoline-powered passenger cars by 2035, but officials say the timing was coincidental.

The first spot, "California Innovation," takes shots at General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota Motor Corp. for failing to adopt the California Air Resources Board's emissions framework that calls for a 2.7 percent year-over-year fuel efficiency increase through 2026.

Ford joined Volkswagen Group, Honda Motor Co. and BMW this year in locking in support for California's framework, which is more stringent than the Trump administration's standards that require 1.5 percent annual increases in efficiency through 2026.

"California asked all automakers to cut greenhouse gas emissions and fight for cleaner air," the ad says. "Chevy, Jeep and Toyota said no."