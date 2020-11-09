Fiat Chrysler, PSA unveil Stellantis logo in further step toward merger

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA unveiled the logo of Stellantis, the company resulting from their planned merger.

The automakers said the logo was a further step towards the finalization of their deal to combine into one company.

The automakers agreed in December to merge in a $38 billion all-share deal to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker, uniting brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati with Peugeot, Opel, Citroen and DS.

"The logo symbolizes the rich heritage of Stellantis' founding companies and the unique combined strengths of the new group's portfolio of 14 storied automotive brands, as well as the diversity of professional backgrounds of its employees working in all the regions," the two automakers said in a joint statement on Monday.

FCA and PSA in July said they had picked 'Stellantis' as a name for the merged group. They said it was in reference to the Latin verb "stello," which means "to brighten with stars."

The names and the logos of the group's constituent brands will remain unchanged after the deal's projected close.

FCA and PSA on Monday reiterated they expected to finalize the merger by the end of the first quarter of next year.