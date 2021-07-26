With few cars to sell, where do ad dollars go?

The second: Keep a foot on the pedal and stay top of mind with consumers through brand awareness messaging until vehicle supply normalizes.

For a second year, dealership marketers are evaluating their advertising strategies in a challenging sales environment. But unlike last year, the point isn't to contain costs to survive showroom and factory closures and plunging demand. Instead, profitability is setting records, and demand for new models is so hot that vehicles are selling before they're even built — a byproduct of a microchip shortage that has contributed to the decline of more than 1.8 million vehicles from dealer inventories in the first half of 2021, according to Cox Automotive data.

Some retailers are responding by scaling back advertising budgets until inventory recovers, while others are maintaining spending at least at 2020 levels — but moving money out of new-vehicle campaigns and into other areas, such as used vehicles, fixed operations and "why buy" messages, several dealership marketing staffers and vendors told Automotive News.

Colin Carrasquillo, digital marketing manager for Nielsen Automotive Group in East Hanover, N.J., has not cut his group's advertising budgets since the height of the pandemic last year. In some cases, he said, budgets actually increased this year, despite the inventory shortage.

"We've definitely lost deals based upon not having a specific model or trim level that someone's looking for," Carrasquillo said, "but if you do have it and you know you can sell it, it's definitely important to be out there."

The chip shortage that has crimped new-vehicle production is not going away anytime soon. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares told the Automotive Press Association last week that he suspects computer chips will remain scarce easily into 2022. On Thursday, July 22, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said supply should improve in the second half of this year but may take two more years to fully catch up.