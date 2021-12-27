Ferrari signs deal with tech firm Velas to create digital products for fans

Swiss company will become partner of Formula 1 racing team.

Reuters

Ferrari has signed a multi-year accord with Swiss technology firm Velas Network to create digital content for its fans.

Starting next season, Velas, a provider of digital products and services, will become a partner of Ferrari's Formula 1 racing team.

"In addition, Velas will be Title Sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series, the online mono-brand series of the Prancing Horse, and of the Esports team that will compete in the F1 Esports Series, the official digital championship competed in by all teams participating in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship," Ferrari said in a statement.

Velas is a leading provider of blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptographic assets stored on a blockchain which have an identification code that makes them unique and have gained popularity as a way to sell digital art.

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chevrolet's holiday ad pulls at your heartstrings; YouTube version generates 5.6M views
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
2021 Chevy holiday ad
Chevrolet's holiday ad pulls at your heartstrings; YouTube version generates 5.6M views
Porsche-MAIN_i.jpg
Porsche adds more driving thrills in Georgia
As the industry's 2022 events draw near on the calendar, Canadian groups have canceled auto shows out of new concerns over COVID.
Canada's auto shows halted amid COVID concerns
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-27-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive