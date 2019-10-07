FCA's Olivier Francois talks music strategy, Super Bowl and agency relations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois is so obsessed with getting the automaker’s vehicles in music videos that he has a special arrangement with the nation’s largest record labels. The deals, codified in contracts, give him first dibs on putting an FCA brand in music videos whenever the need arises for a vehicle.

“When there is a car, call me,” Francois said, succinctly describing the deals during an interview on the sidelines of the Association of National Advertisers “Masters of Marketing” conference in Orlando. In exchange for the placements, Fiat Chrysler often chips in to help cover music video production costs.

In the video interview above, Francois dishes on what he looks for when connecting a Fiat Chrysler brand -- which includes Jeep, Fiat and Ram -- to songs and bands. He also talks about the automaker’s decision last year to sit out the Super Bowl for the first time since 2009. And he gets into the company’s ad agency strategy, which often leads to multiple shops working on the same brand at once.

During an on-stage ANA presentation, Francois elaborated on why the company puts such a big emphasis on the product placements and other music marketing arrangements, including a recent integration deal with NBC’s “Songland.” He showed a video (below) showing dozens of Fiat Chrysler brand appearances in music videos in recent years, featuring everyone from Dr. Dre to Carly Rae Jepsen. The videos have drawn more than 23 billion views combined, which Fiat Chrysler illustrates with a running counter on the video Francois showed.

“These are real YouTube views, real eyeballs, real people choosing to click on a video that features one of our products,” Francois said.