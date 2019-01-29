FCA sends smoke signals ahead of Super Bowl

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, normally tight-lipped in the days leading up to the Super Bowl ad war, is sending smoke signals ahead of the big game this year.

The Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands each released spots on their respective social and digital channels on Tuesday, but the automaker said the three ads aren't a confirmation of whether it will advertise during the Super Bowl.

Adding to the mystery, the company shared a sly message from FCA marketing chief Olivier Francois hinting that more is in store.

"We have something new up our sleeve leading up to the big game this year," Francois said in a statement. "We launched these three videos today to give our fans a taste of what's to come. As for what's next, everyone will just have to wait and see."