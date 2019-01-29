FCA sends smoke signals ahead of Super Bowl

FCA

Jeep's spot, "Crusher," shows a vintage Gladiator pickup being crushed and reshaped into the new Gladiator.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, normally tight-lipped in the days leading up to the Super Bowl ad war, is sending smoke signals ahead of the big game this year.

The Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands each released spots on their respective social and digital channels on Tuesday, but the automaker said the three ads aren't a confirmation of whether it will advertise during the Super Bowl.

Adding to the mystery, the company shared a sly message from FCA marketing chief Olivier Francois hinting that more is in store.

"We have something new up our sleeve leading up to the big game this year," Francois said in a statement. "We launched these three videos today to give our fans a taste of what's to come. As for what's next, everyone will just have to wait and see."

Dodge showcased the Challenger, Charger and Durango in an intense, violin-laced spot called "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." In true Dodge form, the spot had revving engines, burning rubber and drifts as the vehicles ate up the streets of Atlanta. The ad, shot this month, was created in partnership with Doner Agency and Racing Cowboys.

The two other spots, from Jeep and Ram, hawked important upcoming vehicles.

Jeep's spot, "Crusher," shows a vintage Gladiator pickup being crushed and reshaped into the new Gladiator, which is slated to arrive in the second quarter. The spot was created in partnership with agency DDB.

Ram's spot, "Can't Remember," shows two men talking about their favorite Super Bowl ads, but they can't remember what any of them were advertising.

The conversation ends as one of the men, getting into his truck, says companies need to show people what they're selling. Then in the ad's final seconds, the camera zooms out to show his truck: the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty.

The Richards Group handled the Ram spot.

