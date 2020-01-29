FCA returns to Super Bowl with Jeep ad

Jeep is returning to the Super Bowl this year after sitting out the 2019 game.

The brand will showcase one 60-second spot, but Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was mum on when it would air. The automaker said "viewers will have to watch closely" and added that the timing of the spot would not be announced beforehand.

After running five ads in 2018, FCA skipped the 2019 game in favor of an all-digital strategy in which it unveiled seven online spots for Dodge, Jeep and Ram in the week leading up to the game.

FCA marketing chief Olivier Francois said in September that the digital strategy worked. Nevertheless, the automaker will be back at the game for 2020.

"We tried to explore the possibility of not doing TV at all on Super Bowl, but doing this super, crazy, powerful national anthem" made by rock band OneRepublic, Francois told Automotive News in September. "We wanted to see if there was a way to have a Super Bowl audience without paying for TV."

A Super Bowl spot this year will cost $5.6 million for 30 seconds of ad time, according to Ad Age, a sibling publication of Automotive News.

Audi, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Toyota and Porsche also will run ads during the game. Five auto brands ran Super Bowl spots in 2019.