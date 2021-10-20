Tesla named fastest-growing brand of 2021, annual study says

Toyota, Mercedes remain in top 10 of Best Brands 2021

Ad Age
Tesla

Tesla is the fastest-growing brand of 2021, with an unprecedented 184 percent increase in brand value, according to a new report from an influential advertising industry consultancy.

According to Interbrand’s 2021 Best Global Brands, Tesla saw the largest rise in rankings, moving 26 places to No. 14, with a brand worth of $36.3 billion.

Tesla famously does not do much paid advertising. But in the report, Interbrand states that Tesla's meteoric rise was achieved "with a ubiquitous social media presence that enhanced its brand values, consolidating its position as the world-leading electric vehicle manufacturer.”

The report also adds that the brand’s core purpose, “to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy," resonates with a growing, loyal consumer-base. It notes that "even with anecdotal reports of reliability issues, Tesla customers score high satisfaction, significantly above peers in this sector.”

According to Interbrand Global CEO Charles Trevail, the company identified three key factors in brands’ growth this past year: direction, agility and participation. Direction indicates that brands set a clear direction, ensuring that the entire organization knows where it is going, and is working toward the same ambition.

Agility denotes that brands move fast, bringing new products and services to market and, where necessary, pivoting to address changing customer needs. Participation shows that brands “ultimately bring people on a journey with them and make them part of the movement to create an engaging brand world."

“Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the constantly evolving business landscape, employee buy-in, adapting to change and a strong customer base have helped certain brands to thrive,” Trevail said in a statement. “It’s worth calling out Tesla’s growth over the past year  a three-figure increase in brand value is unprecedented in the past 22 years of Best Global Brands. Tesla is a brand that epitomises the importance of brand direction, agility and participation, so I’m unsurprised Tesla made the biggest leap up the Best Global Brands ranking in 2021.”

Tech domination

Tesla has yet to enter Interbrand’s top 10 brands, which remains dominated by tech brands. Apple remains No. 1, valued at $408,251 million, followed by Amazon at $249,249 million. Having overtaken Google in 2020, Microsoft remains third at $210,191 million. The top three brands account for a third of the total table value this year.

The remainder of the top 10 includes Google, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Toyota Motor Corp., Mercedes-Benz, McDonald’s and Disney. Sephora is the only new entrant to the rankings this year, entering at No. 100.

The overall value of the table has increased by 15 percent, the biggest growth rate in the past 22 years of Interbrand’s Best Global Brands. That’s largely due to the economic disruption caused by COVID-19.

The research covers the period between July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Interbrand’s methodology includes the financial performance of the branded products or services, the role the brand plays in purchase decisions and the brand’s competitive strength and its ability to create loyalty and, therefore, sustainable demand and profit into the future. The firm has published its Best Global Brands Report annually since 1999.

Why Honda is spending more on 'Power of Dreams' marketing
