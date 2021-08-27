Dodge pays homage to history with EV logo

Dodge is using a logo from its past on the electrified vehicles that will take it into the future.

The muscle car brand is bringing back the triangular "fratzog" for its eco-friendly speedsters, said brand CEO Tim Kuniskis. The logo appeared on a mysterious, blacked-out model during Dodge's Stellantis EV day presentation in July where Kuniskis announced the brand would debut a battery-electric muscle car in 2024.

The logo, used from 1962 to 1976 according to CNBC, pays homage to the brand's history.

"I think it fits perfectly with electrified technology, especially when you make it 3D and light it up," Kuniskis told Automotive News during a media preview for the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event this month that featured drag racing and Hellcat thrill rides. "I think it looks really cool, really modern, really fresh, but at the same time, a nod to our heritage, which is what we do. We're never going to walk away from that."

Dodge plans to reveal more about its electric agenda in the fourth quarter. In 2022, the brand will launch a plug-in hybrid model and reveal an electric concept.

Kuniskis said the brand's marketing philosophy won't have to change once it introduces electrification — but the vehicles will sound a little different.

"Electric cars have sound. They do. It's a different sound, but they have sound," Kuniskis said. "And I use our supercharger as an example all the time. We have tons of cars out there that have superchargers and you don't know it, they're just silent.

"It's not what we do. We accentuate the sound of the mechanical components. Electric cars have sound. It's not a Hellcat, it's different, but that's OK."