Dodge Hornet eschews practicality in appeal to small crossover buyers

"You could say the way we're positioning Hornet is a total failure because you're going into a segment that buys on price, value and fuel economy and you're not talking about price, value or fuel economy," Kuniskis told Automotive News. "You're talking about performance and attitude and acceleration and PowerShot. That buyer didn't ask you for any of that. Yeah, that's the whole idea."

The Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid variant, Dodge's first electrified vehicle when it arrives early next year, will surpass 285 hp while generating 383 pound-feet of torque. The PowerShot feature can supply an extra 25-hp burst on demand at 15-second intervals.

The conventional GT trim, due to reach dealerships by year end, has a Hurricane 4 engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder design that Dodge says will be the segment's most powerful gasoline engine. It produces at least 265 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque.

These numbers easily surpass the segment-leading RAV4, CR-V and Chevrolet Equinox — and Dodge is banking that its numbers will turn heads.

It got an early taste this month of just how many could be drawn by this approach. The gasoline-powered GT model, which Dodge is billing as the fastest and most powerful utility option under $30,000, had more than 14,000 pre-orders on the first day it became available.

Kuniskis sees growth in the segment being driven by younger buyers that Dodge has done well with. But Kuniskis also likes to look beyond demographics and says psychographics are just as important to Dodge.

"We talk about 'What are you into? What do you like?' " Kuniskis said. "Not 'Who are you?' but 'How do you think?' and I want people in that segment that think like Dodge intenders, and they're there."